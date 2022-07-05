Man Hospitalized After Fire at Lauderhill Apartment Possibly Started by Fireworks

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was injured in a fire at a Lauderhill apartment that investigators said was possibly started by fireworks that landed in a balcony Monday night.

Crews from Lauderhill Fire Rescue and Sunrise Fire Rescue responded to the apartment located at the 2100 block of Northwest 59th Terrace, where one man was found suffering from minor injuries.

Lauderhill & Sunrise units responded to a fire earlier this evening in the area of the 2100 block of NW 59th Terrace. Fire possibly started by fireworks landing in a balcony. 1 adult male was transported with minor injuries. Fire is under investigation. @LHFireOPSChief pic.twitter.com/kNFUJWsuKd — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) July 5, 2022

The man, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital where his condition was not released.

Officials have not determined the exact cause of the fire, but said it could have been the result of fireworks landing on a balcony.