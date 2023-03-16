Man Hospitalized After Fire Destroys Davie Mobile Home

A fire destroyed a mobile home in Davie and sent a man to the hospital Thursday night, officials said.

The fire happened after 9 p.m. at a home on Southwest 16th Street, according to Davie Fire Rescue.

"We heard some popping going on, we came outside, we saw the flames above the trailer," said neighbor Marco Romalotti. "I did hear there was a gentleman on the carport with oxygen and the neighbors had to get him off the carport."

Romalotti shot cellphone video showing flames shooting into the air.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Crews showed up to find the mobile home completely engulfed in flames.

A man inside the home was rushed to the hospital. His condition was unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.