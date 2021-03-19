Man Hospitalized After Former Employee Opens Fire at Lauderdale Lakes Car Wash

A man is in critical condition Friday after a former employee opened fire at a Lauderdale Lakes car wash.

The shooting happened before 11 a.m. on the corner of Oakland Park and State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

The owner of the car wash, who did not want to give his name, said his employee was shot by someone he had to fire recently.

“Nice boy really, love him like a son," the owner said of the victim. “Very respectable, you know and would never get into a fight, not angry with nobody, you know, he hardly talks."

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound to this chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives didn't release a motive and are currently looking for the shooter.

“Very hard-working kid, you know, and I hope that he can pull through and I’m really praying for his family for real," the owner said.