Man Hospitalized After He's Found Shot in Miami

Police are investigating a shooting in Miami that left a man hospitalized Friday.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Northeast 78th Street.

Miami Police officials said they received a call of a possible shooting in the area and when officers responded they found a man in his 20s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

PIO is on scene at NE 5th Ave and 78th St reference a shooting investigation. Please avoid the area between NE 5th Ave - Biscayne Blvd along NE 78th St as detectives continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/9WVYvWwl2o — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 15, 2022

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where his condition was unknown.

The man's identity wasn't released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

