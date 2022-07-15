Man Hospitalized After He's Found Shot in Miami

Police are investigating a shooting in Miami that left a man hospitalized Friday.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Northeast 78th Street.
Miami Police officials said they received a call of a possible shooting in the area and when officers responded they found a man in his 20s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where his condition was unknown.
The man's identity wasn't released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
