Broward

Man Hospitalized After Morning Hit and Run Crash in Lauderhill

Lauderhill Police officers arrived at the scene near Broward Boulevard and 32nd Avenue just before 4 a.m. and found the victim in the middle of the road

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating an early morning hit and run crash Friday in Lauderhill that sent one man to an area hospital.

Lauderhill Police officers arrived at the scene near Broward Boulevard and 32nd Avenue just before 4 a.m. and found the victim in the middle of the road.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Officers say the man was trying to cross the street when he was hit by a car traveling west that never stopped.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Sisters Petition to Lift Visitation Restrictions at JMH

Hialeah 2 hours ago

Plastic Barrier Recycling Program Begins in Hialeah As Pandemic Restrictions Ease

Police described the car as a dark colored, four door sedan believed to have dark tinted windows and front end damaged.

The victim was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition. Police did not release his identity at this time.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Lauderhill Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Browardhit and runlauderhill
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us