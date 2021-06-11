Man Hospitalized After Morning Hit and Run Crash in Lauderhill

Police are investigating an early morning hit and run crash Friday in Lauderhill that sent one man to an area hospital.

Lauderhill Police officers arrived at the scene near Broward Boulevard and 32nd Avenue just before 4 a.m. and found the victim in the middle of the road.

Officers say the man was trying to cross the street when he was hit by a car traveling west that never stopped.

Police described the car as a dark colored, four door sedan believed to have dark tinted windows and front end damaged.

The victim was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition. Police did not release his identity at this time.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Lauderhill Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.