One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning rollover car crash in Miramar.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene near the 9500 block of Miramar Parkway just before 6:30 a.m., where the car could be seen by chopper footage rolled over on its roof.

One man was taken to the hospital as a “precautionary trauma alert”, but officials have not released an update on his condition at this time.