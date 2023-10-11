Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Miami

A man was hospitalized Wednesday after an officer-involved shooting in Miami, police said.

Officers responded after 5 p.m. near Northwest 2nd Avenue and 62nd Street. Officers were seen investigating near Miami Edison Senior High School.

Paramedics transported a man in his 20s to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said.

Officials did not release details on what led up to the shooting or on the man's condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.