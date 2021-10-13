Man Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting on MacArthur Causeway

One man was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Wednesday that police say took place in the westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway on Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police say the male victim arrived at Mount Sinai Hospital just after 1 a.m. with two gun shot wounds. The man was later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police say they believe he was involved in the shooting along the westbound lanes, but added the victim was "very uncooperative" with detectives.

Officials have not released any information on any possible shooters at this time.