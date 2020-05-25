Fort Lauderdale

Suspect Hospitalized After Police-Involved Shooting in Fort Lauderdale

Police shot a man who was shooting from an apartment building Monday night in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and aggravated assault before 7 p.m. in the 600 block of NE 14th Street, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

The suspect shot at a delivery driver’s vehicle several times, but the driver was not injured, police said. The suspect's motive was unclear.

There, they found a man with a gun, and a police-involved shooting occurred, police said. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was expected to recover.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

