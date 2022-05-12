Man Hospitalized After Possible Road Rage Shooting in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

One man was hospitalized and another was being questioned after a possible road rage shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Southeast 2nd Street.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said one man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. His identity and condition were unknown.

RAW: Police respond to a shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale on May 12, 2022.

Officials said the incident started with a verbal altercation between two men that escalated to a physical altercation and shooting.

Officers were seen inspecting a grey BMW at the scene. A second vehicle, a grey Nissan, was towed from the scene.

The shooter stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.