Man Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man injured and damaged two other cars.

On Sunday morning, NBC 6 could see car pieces and debris scattered on NW 35th Street in Miami.

Video shows a man lying on the street by a white SUV that was upside down and destroyed. Police and rescue crews were seen on the scene.

Video from the scene shows responders wheeling the driver of that car into an ambulance.

Two other cars, a red sedan and a black SUV, were also damaged.

Police have not confirmed what caused the crash or the condition of that person taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.