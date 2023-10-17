Miami-Dade County

Man hospitalized after shooting at bus stop in Miami-Dade

By Brian Hamacher

NBC6

A man was hospitalized after he was wounded in a shooting at a bus stop in Miami-Dade Tuesday.

The shooting happened at the bus way at Southwest 264th Street and U.S. 1.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed a man was wounded and taken to the hospital from the scene. His identity and condition haven't been released.

No other information was immediately available.

