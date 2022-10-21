Man Hospitalized After Shooting at Hotel in Miami-Dade

A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Miami-Dade hotel early Friday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Estancia Hotel at 7685 Northwest 12th Street around 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived, the officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. His identity wasn't released.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation, officials said.