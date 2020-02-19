Broward

Man Hospitalized After Shooting at Lauderhill Seafood Restaurant

Officers searched the building after responding to a call of shots being fired and found the person they say opened fire, but could not find a victim

Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Broward seafood restaurant that sent one man to the hospital and has another speaking with officers.

In a statement, Lauderhill Police Lt. Michael Santiago says the incident took place at the Krafty Crab restaurant located off 4402 North University Drive. Officers searched the building after responding to a call of shots being fired and found the person they say opened fire, but could not find a victim.

Later, officers received information that the victim arrived at Plantation General Hospital for treatment for multiple gunshot wounds and is currently in stable condition.

Initial investigation from detectives says the two men became involved in a physical altercation that led them outside, where the shooter was taken to the ground before opening fire.

No word was released on where the victim was shot, but police say the shooter has been cooperating with investigators at this time.

