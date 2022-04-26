lauderhill

Man Hospitalized After Shooting at Lauderhill Swap Shop

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was hospitalized and another was grazed in a shooting Tuesday at the swap shop in Lauderhill, fire officials said.

Lauderhill Police confirmed they were working a scene at the Swap Shop & Thunderbird Drive-In Theater near West Sunrise Boulevard, but did not provide any details.

The fire department said a man was transported as a trauma alert to Broward General, and another was grazed by a bullet.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

lauderhillBroward Countyshooting
