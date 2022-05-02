Man Hospitalized After Shooting at Miami Gardens Apartment Complex

A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Miami Gardens Monday morning, officials said.
The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Northwest 177th Street.
Miami Gardens Police said officers responded to the area and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition was unknown. Police didn't relase his identity.
Bullet holes could be seen in a fence at the scene but a resident said they cwere from a separate shooting back in January.
The resident said Monday's shooting is just the latest in a string of violence in the area.
“I don't know much, I just went to walk my dog and the lady said that our neighbor had got shot early in the morning, like at 9 o'clock, I usually hear gunshots but I didn;t hear this morning, I don;t know exactly if he's even alive," the resident said. "Just two weeks ago we had a stabbing here, at 6:30 in the evening, sun was out. So, getting worse."
Police said Monday's shooting remains under investigation.
