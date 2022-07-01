Man Hospitalized After Shooting at Ocean Drive Hotel on Miami Beach

One man was rushed to the hospital and a person was taken into custody after an early morning shooting Friday outside a hotel in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police said the shooting took place just after midnight at the Clevelander Hotel located at 1020 Ocean Drive.

Officers arrived and found one man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center where his condition was not released.

Police were able to take a person into custody and recover a firearm shortly after the incident took place. Miami Beach Police did not release that person's name or what charges they may face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Beach Police.

