Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

By NBC 6

One man was hospitalized and another was being questioned after a shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Southeast 2nd Street.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said one man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. His identity and condition were unknown.

Officials said the incident started with a verbal altercation between two men that escalated to a physical altercation and shooting.

The shooter stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

