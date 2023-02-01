Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Goulds

A man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting in a neighborhood in Goulds, police said.

Miami-Dade Police responded just before 6:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of SW 216th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. His identity wasn't released.

Officials haven't released information on a shooter or shooters.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.