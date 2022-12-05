Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

An investigation is underway after a man was shot Sunday afternoon at an intersection in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the shooting took place just after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street.

Deputies arrived and found the male victim, who was not identified, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators spoke with one person of interest who was detained at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating. No other information was immediately known.

