Man Hospitalized After Shooting in North Lauderdale: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting Sunday in North Lauderdale that sent one man to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 7000 block of Southwest 8th Street just before 2 p.m. after reports of an incident in the area.

A man, who was not identified, was found in the area suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where his condition was not released.

Details on the shooting were not released. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.