Man Hospitalized After Shooting in North Miami Barbershop

A man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in a North Miami barbershop Monday night, according to police.

Police received the call at approximately 9:08 p.m. for a shooting on the intersection of Northeast 132nd St and West Dixie Hwy in North Miami.

Authorities are looking for one suspect, but they don’t have a description at this time.

The man who was shot has been identified as Daniel Jijuste.

According to Jijuste's wife, someone went into the barbershop where he works and shot him 3 times.

He was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, but his status remains unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.