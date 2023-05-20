Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Miami-Dade that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 1900 block of Northwest 79th Street.

Officers responded to the area and found the victim, who was not identified. He was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Police did not release additional details on the shooting at this time.