Man Hospitalized After Shooting in NW Miami-Dade: Police

An shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries early Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the area near Northwest 131st Street and 16th Avenue just before 12:45 a.m. after reports that someone had been shot.

Officers found an adult man with gunshot wounds and transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The victim's identity was not released.

Officials have not released information on a shooter. No other information was immediately known.

