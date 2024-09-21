Pompano Beach

Man hospitalized after shooting in Pompano Beach neighborhood

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Northwest 19th Avenue, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said

By NBC6

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in a Pompano Beach neighborhood early Saturday, officials said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Northwest 19th Avenue, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the man suffering from a gunshot on the street corner.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.

BSO didn't release the man's identity or any information about what led up to the shooting but said it's under investigation.

