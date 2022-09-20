Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Pompano Beach

A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Pompano Beach early Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 400 block of East Atlantic Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His exact condition was unknown.

Residents said they heard the gunshots but didn't realize what they were at first.

"It was like three or four," said one woman, who didn't want to be identified. "I really didn’t think nothing of it, I thought it was like fireworks or something."

"I just woke up to go to 7-Eleven real quick and they told me that I was walking in a crime scene, which is basically wrapped around the whole entire building," resident Mackenzie Riemer said.

Across the street, the gunfire pierced the window of a beauty store, where the manager said she was grateful no one else was hurt.

"It could’ve been my customers in here or my employees so everything happens for a reason, and we’re blessed," Debra Sapp said.

Officials said detectives are investigating the shooting.