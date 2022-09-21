Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Lauderhill Home

One man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting in the driveway of a Lauderhill home.

Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest 8th Place. Officers said two men were sitting in the driveway when a car stopped in front of the home.

Two men got out of the car, according to police, and opened fire on the victims.

One man was able to escape without injury while a second man suffered an injury to his head. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. The identities of both victims were not released.

The suspects fled in a red sedan. Police did not release additional details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.