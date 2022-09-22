Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Pompano Beach Home: BSO

A man was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after being shot near a home in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the home in the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

A man was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

BSO is investigating the shooting and did not release additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.