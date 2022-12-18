Broward Sheriffs Office

Man Hospitalized After Shooting on I-95, NB Lanes Reopened

By NBC 6

The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 from Sunrise Boulevard to Oakland Park Boulevard have been reopened after an early morning shooting Sunday that left one man injured, officials said.

At around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a roadway shooting in the northbound lanes on I-95 State Road 9 on the exit ramp to westbound Oakland Park Boulevard.

While the victim was traveling northbound, a gray Gray Honda Civic pulled alongside his car and fired several shots, officials said.

After the shooting, the suspect vehicle continued northbound on I-95, but a witness to the incident was unable to obtain a license plate number for the car, authorities said.

According to the FHP, the victim sustained two gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim's car sustained approximately 10 bullet holes to the left side and one bullet hole to the windshield.

The investigation was then turned over to Broward County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit. ​

