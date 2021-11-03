Man Hospitalized After Shooting Outside Miami Adult Entertainment Club

Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday morning outside a popular Miami adult entertainment club.

Chopper footage showed the scene near the Booby Trap located at 3615 NW South River Drive. A man reportedly called 911 and said he shot at three other men who were shooting at him and his girlfriend.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the altercation and said a person was found shot by the bridge at NW 25th Avenue and South River Drive. That victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said all people involved in the initial incident remained on scene and an investigation continues.

