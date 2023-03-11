Man Hospitalized After Small Plane Crashes Near Island West of Marathon: Sheriff's Office

One man was airlifted to a hospital Saturday after the plane he was flying crashed near an island in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said the plane crashed around 2 p.m. near the Horseshoe Keys, located north of Bahia Honda Key near Marathon.

The pilot, who was not identified and was the only person on the plane, was brought to shore by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission agents and later airlifted to a Miami hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.