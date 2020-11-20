Miami-Dade County

Man Hospitalized After SUV Shot Up on I-95 in Miami-Dade: FHP

A man was hospitalized after a shooting on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Friday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened on I-95 near Northwest 151st Street, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Officials said a 19-year-old man was in a blue SUV that was shot at by someone in a white sedan that fled the scene.

The man was injured in the gunfire and brought to an urgent care off Biscayne Boulevard and Northwest 125th Street, before being transferred to Aventura Hospital. His exact condition was unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

