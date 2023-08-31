Man hospitalized, another questioned after shooting at Fort Lauderdale auto body shop

Police are investigating a shooting outside an auto body shop in Fort Lauderdale that left a man hospitalized Thursday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the 900 block of Northwest 10th Terrace.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded and found the injured man, who was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooter was being questioned and was cooperating with the investigation.

The initial investigation showed the shooter may have been defending himself when the incident happened, police said. No arrests have been made.

A witness said a fight broke out between the two men in the street and one of the men went into the bay of the auto body shop and grabbed a gun, then shot the other man in the leg.

The investigation was ongoing.