Search for Suspects After Man Shot Inside Miami Beach Restaurant

Miami Beach Police are searching for the person who shot a man inside a restaurant Thursday night.

Officers responded to the scene at Harold's Shrimp and Chicken, located in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue, after 9:20 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit and was released Friday morning.

Investigators said an argument inside the restaurant led to the shooting.

“It is pretty terrifying, I saw a couple of police cars going around. I didn’t know actually what happened, but I was not allowed to come here," said Sid Jay, who works nearby. "It is like a normal thing in Miami now I feel.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.