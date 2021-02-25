Man Hospitalized, Gunman Sought After Shooting Outside Fort Lauderdale Gas Station

A man was hospitalized after he was shot outside a gas station in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported around 10 a.m. outside the Marathon station at 1490 State Road 84.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the man who was shot was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The victim and another man had been involved in some sort of dispute at a gas pump before the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting, officials said.

At the scene Thursday, there were about 10 evidence markers on the ground and detectives were focusing on a white truck that had bullet holes on its side.

One gas station employee said she was terrified when she heard the gunshots.

"He beat him up here. He was going to walk away and then he came back to get the gun and started shooting and that’s where he stayed," Myrna Rodriguez said. "He got shot in the back and the side of the head because when they picked him up we saw him all bloody. We heard like three or four shots. Fast, one two three. A matter of seconds."

The suspect fled the scene, but police are trying to get a description. No other information was immediately known.

