Miami-Dade County

Man Hospitalized, Suspect in Custody After Sweetwater Shooting: Police

Police in Sweetwater are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that ended with a man hospitalized and the suspected gunman in custody.

The shooting happened in the area of 108th Avenue and Southwest 5th Street.

Sweetwater Police officials said the victim had parked his pickup truck and got out when a Mercedes pulled up and someone inside got out and opened fire on the victim.

The Mercedes fled the scene but the suspect was found and taken into custody, officials said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

