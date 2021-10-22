Man Hospitalized, Suspect Sought After Road Rage Shootout on I-75 in Broward

One man was hospitalized and authorities are searching for a suspect after a road rage incident led to a shootout on Interstate 75 in Broward County Thursday night.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. and began when the driver of a Hyundai Sonata and the driver of a Ford F-150 were involved in a road rage incident in Pembroke Pines.

The altercation continued onto I-75 and escalated when the driver of the F-150 pulled alongside the Sonata and shot multiple rounds into the car, FHP officials said.

The 32-year-old driver of the Sonata was shot in the thigh but returned fire at the F-150, which fled the scene, officials said.

The Sonata driver exited at Royal Palm Boulevard and called authorities, before he was brought to to Broward General Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities are searching for the F-150 driver and are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.