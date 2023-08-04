Miami

Man hospitalized with burns, 6 people displaced after fire breaks out in Miami duplex

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was hospitalized and six people have been displaced after a two-story residential duplex caught fire early Friday morning.

According to officials, at 2:22 a.m., the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a residential structure fire at 3448 SW 15 Street. 

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-floor window of a two-story residential duplex.

Immediately, the incident was upgraded to a Code 1 working fire and additional resources were dispatched. 

Firefighters extended hose lines into the home and made a quick-fire attack extinguishing the fire within minutes.

Officials said crews conducted a search for victims which was clear, but they later found a dog which died at the scene. 

Two adult residents were evaluated by paramedics and one was transported to Jackson Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with burns to his arms and face. He is said to be in stable condition. 

A total of six resident were displaced due to the fire and will be receiving assistance from The American Red Cross. 

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit has been contacted to determine the origin and cause of the fire. 

This article tagged under:

Miamifire
