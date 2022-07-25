Man Hospitalized With Gunshot After Crash Involving Tractor Trailer in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating an early morning crash Monday in northwest Miami-Dade involving a tractor trailer and a shooting.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash at Northwest 119th Street and 27th Avenue.

The driver of the second vehicle involved was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Shortly after arriving, hospital staff discovered he had a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Police did not say when he was shot or release his identity at this time. Police did not release the driver of the tractor trailer's identity or condition as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.