Man hospitalized, woman detained after apparent stabbing in Miami

A man was hospitalized Saturday after an early-morning stabbing, police said.

The incident happened in the area of SW 16th Avenue and 19th Terrace in Miami's Shenandoah neighborhood.

Miami Police said officers responded to the scene around 2:14 a.m. where they found a man with apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Miami Police said a woman was detained in connection to the incident, but did not provide further details.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.