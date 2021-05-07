Man Hurt, Gunman Sought After Shooting Near Metrorail Station in NW Miami-Dade

A man was hospitalized and police were searching for a suspect after a shooting near a Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the shooting happened in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 79th Street.

Police said the victim was approached by the gunman who opened fire before fleeing.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where his exact condition was unknown. Police haven't released his identity.

Officers had a perimeter set up as they searched for the suspect.

No other information was immediately known.

