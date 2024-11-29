Man hurt in Fort Lauderdale shooting: Police

A man was hurt in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale early Friday, authorities said.

The shooting happened at around 6:40 a.m. near the 1000 block of NW 53rd Street, Fort Lauderdale police said.

Police were not able to find any victim at the scene, but a short time later, one injured person was found at Holy Cross Health hospital.

First responders the rushed the man to Broward Health Medical Center, where he is being treated for injuries that are considered not life-threatening, authorities said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing while they determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

They did not immediately release information about a suspect.