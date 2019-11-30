Man ID’ed After Losing Arm in Snorkeling Incident Off Palm Beach

What to Know Several agencies, include Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials and the FBI, are continuing their investigation.

Officials have identified the man who lost his arm after being struck by a boat’s propeller while snorkeling off Palm Beach on Thanksgiving.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports that 25-year-old Carter Viss was struck while snorkeling near the Breakers Hotel just after noon when a 36-foot Yellowfin vessel struck him.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say 30-year-old Daniel Stanton was operating a boat and throttled down when he saw the dive flag. The boat struck Viss as it decelerated.

Viss was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he is in critical condition after losing his right arm as well as suffering a broken left wrist and injuries to his legs.

"As a Marine Biologist, who works for a Turtle Rescue Center, Carter has always valued ocean life and ocean safety,” his mother, Leilla, wrote in an online message room updating friends on Carter’s condition. She flew in from Denver to be by her son’s side.

A good Samaritan recovered the severed arm and gave it to the U.S. Coast Guard but doctors couldn’t reattach it. Several agencies, include FWC officials and the FBI, are continuing their investigation.