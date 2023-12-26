Man identified after allegedly jumping fence, walking onto Miami Airport runway

A man has been identified after he allegedly jumped a fence at Miami International Airport before walking onto the runway.

Maike Celestrin has been charged with violating a designated operational area of an airport. He appeared in court on Christmas Day, where the judge set his bond to $5,000.

Miami-Dade Police said the suspect jumped the chain-linked fence on S. Perimeter Road and NW 72 Avenue and walked onto the runway on Christmas Eve.

Video captured the moment the man climbed over the fence.

Officers were reportedly about to take him into custody without incident.

Exactly why he decided to jump the fence and make it onto the runway -- is unclear.