Man in 2015 viral courtroom reunion with judge back in jail for similar crimes

Recent robbery victims are sleeping a little easier after Miami Police officers said they arrested a man behind a string of robberies.

85-year-old Eduardo was relieved to learn the man who police said robbed him of his gold chain is now in jail.

According to the Miami Police Dept., on Aug. 8, someone knocked on Eduardo’s door on West Flagler Street pretending to be a plumber.

Eduardo explained in Spanish that the man asked him to open his bathtub’s faucet, and as he bent over to open it, the thief yanked his gold chain right off his neck and took off running.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Arthur Booth

Arthur Nathaniel Booth, 58, is the man police said is responsible for robbing Eduardo and two other victims in the month of August alone.

If his name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the same man whose story went viral back in 2015 when Judge Mindy Glazer recognized him as her former middle school classmate.

Back then he was facing similar charges of burglary and grand theft.

The encounter moved Booth to tears.

“I hope you’re able to come out of this OK and lead a lawful life,” Glazer told him during his bond court hearing back then.

But police said Booth’s actions were anything but lawful. He was back before a different judge last Thursday, where he was charged with several counts including burglary and assault.

As for Eduardo, he hopes he can recover his gold chain that had a Saint Lazarus pendant on it. He said it was a gift from Cuba and carried sentimental value.

Detectives were able to track the suspect down using surveillance cameras. In their report, the detectives also found that the suspect had pawned jewelry matching the stolen items.

Booth was denied bond.