Man in ‘business attire' wanted for voyeurism outside Weston home: BSO

Authorities are searching for a voyeurism suspect who they said was caught on camera touching himself inappropriately outside a Weston home.

The incident happened the night of June 26 when the man entered the enclosed patio area of a home in the area of Key West Court, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Surveillance cameras captured the man touching himself inappropriately while people were in the home.

When the people inside spotted the man, he fled the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Images released by BSO Monday showed the suspect, who was described as wearing "business attire" including a sport coat, slacks and dress shoes, with slicked back hair and a beard.

Anyone with information was asked to call BSO at 954-626-4009 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.