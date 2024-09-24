Man in critical condition after being shot by uncle in Miami Gardens: Police

A man was in critical condition after he was allegedly shot by his uncle in Miami Gardens on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The victim was shot in the 2500 block of Northwest 161st Street, after he and his uncle got into an argument, according to Miami Gardens police.

At some point "guns were produced, and the subject fired his weapon," police said.

The suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody for questioning, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue flew the victim to a nearby hospital.

The identities of the men involved have not been released.

NBC6 is working to learn more.