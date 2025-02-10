Man in critical condition after being shot in Gladeview: Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot Sunday in the Gladeview neighborhood of Miami-Dade County.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said it responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 2100 NW 73rd Street at around 8 p.m.

There, they found a man who had been shot, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the victim to the hospital in critical condition. His name was not immediately known.

It was not clear if authorities were searching for a suspect. A motive of the gunfire was also not revealed.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.