Man in critical condition after being shot in Gladeview: Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot Sunday in the Gladeview neighborhood of Miami-Dade County.
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said it responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 2100 NW 73rd Street at around 8 p.m.
There, they found a man who had been shot, authorities said.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the victim to the hospital in critical condition. His name was not immediately known.
It was not clear if authorities were searching for a suspect. A motive of the gunfire was also not revealed.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.