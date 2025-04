A man was killed Tuesday afternoon after he was shot in Naranja, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at Southwest 268th Street and 139th Avenue.

Once at the scene, deputies found the victim lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was then transported to a hospital in critical condition.

MDSO said the man died from his injuries.

His identity has not been disclosed.

A homicide investigation is now underway.