Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot Outside His North Miami Beach Home

A man who survived fighting his whole career as a military man was shot while outside his home in North Miami Beach Sunday, police and family members said.

NBC 6 spoke to the victim's grandson, Troy Robinson Jr., who described his grandfather, Erick Ferrer, as a quiet and peaceful man who enjoyed being out in front of his house.

"He comes home, works, eats, does what he has to do," said Robinson Jr. "He doesn’t bother anyone."

The shooting happened on the 18000 block of Northeast 21st Court.

The North Miami Beach Police Department responded and was investigating a car which family confirmed to NBC 6 was Ferrer's. The car was eventually towed from the scene.

Tzoni Kolev has lived in the neighborhood the past three years, walking his dogs every morning in what he described as a safe neighborhood.

"It's very quiet," said Kolev. "I'm very surprised something happened."

Ferrer was taken to Aventura Hospital where his family said he was alive, but in critical condition.

Police have not released any information on any potential suspects or the cause for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.